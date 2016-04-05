Want to work at Busch Stadium? A job fair is taking place today

Busch Stadium looking to hire for a variety of positions before Opening Day. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A job fair is being held today at Busch Stadium to fill several positions at Busch Stadium before Opening Day.

Interviews will be taking place on the spot between 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at Busch Stadium (405 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102). Attendees are asked to dress business casual and bring a valid photo identification with them. Positions are open to those 16 and older, although some positions are limited to those over 21. For job-seekers under 18, they will need to have a parent or guardian present.

They are looking to fill a variety of positions including vendors, stand attendants, and cooks.

All applicants who wish to be employed must also be able to successfully pass a pre-employment background check and drug screen.

