Man shot after meeting a stranger to buy an iPad

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is recovering after being shot at by the man he thought was going to sell him an iPad.

The incident happened over the first weekend of April near Sumner High School at the the intersection of Billups Avenue and St. Ferdinand Avenue. Police say the 21-year-old man was meeting a stranger to buy an iPad when the suspect started shooting at him.

The victim was shot in the stomach and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police have no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.