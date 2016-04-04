News 4 Schools: Mehlville School District asking for voters help

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Mehlville School District is calling on voters for help to improve the infrastructure of many of the school district's buildings.

According to the district, the roofs are in desperate need of repair. Officials say some roofs have pools of water, some have holes that have been temporarily patched, and some hallways routinely flood when it rains. However to fix the roofs, the need voters to vote 'yes' on Proposition A on the April 5 ballot.

If something does not happen soon, Steve Habeck, Director of Facilities, says the infrastructure will begin to fail more rapidly and on a greater scale.

They plan to repair the elementary schools first because they are smaller and will cost less to fix than the high school.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.