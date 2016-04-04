Voter guide for today's Missouri elections

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents across the metro area headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on propositions as well as several local races.

The major proposition votes took place in St. Louis City and County. St. Louis County is voting on MSD Proposition S, MSD Proposition Y, and St. Louis County Proposition B.

MSD Proposition S is related to the funding structure for storm water operations and maintenance.

MSD Proposition Y is related to the funding required to comply with federal and state requirements for clean water.

St. Louis County Proposition B is related to a local sales tax on motor vehicle purchases from licensed Missouri retailers.

St. Louis City residents are also be voting on both MSD propositions as well as St. Louis City Proposition E, St. Louis City Proposition F, and St. Louis School District Proposition 1.

Proposition E is the continuance of the earnings tax.

Proposition F is the issuance of bonds to fund critical capital needs for the Fire Department and other agencies .

St. Louis City Schools Proposition 1 is a property tax increase to generate additional revenue for the St. Louis City Public School District.

