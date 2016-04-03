Arrest made after woman stabbed in the throat runs to casino for help

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have arrested Michael Smith in connection to the stabbing of a woman near Lumiere Casino Sunday afternoon.

Smith, 34, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the 1200 block of North First Street and the woman walked to the Lumiere Casino for help. She was transported to a local hospital in critical and unstable condition.

Police said the woman was homeless.

The investigation is ongoing.

