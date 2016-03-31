Steak 'N Shake in Valley Park to reopen following winter floods

Steak 'N Shake in Valley Park has re-opened after winter flooding forced it to close for a few months. (Steak 'N Shake).

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Steak 'N Shake at 76 South Highway Drive in Valley Park has reopened after winter flooding caused significant damage to the restaurant.

The restaurant, which employs 40 people, had been closed since late December when the Meramec river flooded causing five feet of water to fill the restaurant.



