Investigation underway after robbery, car crash Wednesday morning

What began as a robbery ended in a crash Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing. (KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a 56-year-old man was robbed early Wednesday morning.

The victim told police he stopped his vehicle in the 1600 block of Cass Avenue to ask the suspects for a cigarette just before 5 a.m. After asking for the cigarette, the suspects allegedly forced their way into the victim’s car, with one suspect occupying the driver's seat, and drove away.

According to officials, the victim drove one block before the suspects demanded he exit the vehicle, to which he complied. The suspects then drove north on 13th Street and out of sight.

The vehicle, a 2006 Ford Ranger, was involved in an accident at the intersection of Cass Avenue and 12th Street around 5:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing the suspects fleeing on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved