State Treasurer warning Missourians about unclaimed property scam

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - State Treasurer Clint Zweifel has put out a warning to Missourians about an unclaimed property scam.

The scam involves a letter claiming to be from the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) instructing the recipient to pay a fee in exchange for unclaimed property. Although NAUPA includes Missouri among its member states, it wants to remind residents the national office would never contact someone about unclaimed property as that is the responsibility of each state.



“Unfortunately we have received word that Missourians are being targeted by this latest scam and I want to make sure that everyone knows—if you have Unclaimed Property in Missouri you can always receive it free of charge by working with my office,” Treasurer Zweifel said. “You will never be required to go through a third party to claim what I protect. If you have questions or need help claiming your Unclaimed Property, please email my office at ucp@treasurer.mo.gov."

If you are ever concerned about the legitimacy of a contact, you can contact ucp@treasurer.mo.gov. Anyone can check free of charge if they have unclaimed property in Missouri or in another state by visiting showmemoney.com or unclaimed.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of this scam, please contact the Missouri Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or visit the website to file a complaint.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.