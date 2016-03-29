City's motion states it does not have 'duty to anticipate' attacks by 3rd party

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - During the court proceeds of a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of St. Louis, the city argued in a motion that it does not “have a duty to anticipate and guard against a future, intentional attack by a third party,” according to court records.

The families of Jessica Thompson and Tony Jordan Jr. filed a wrongful death suit against the St. Louis Police Department, the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, and Mayor Francis Slay after Thompson and Jordan were killed after police were dispatched to the wrong address on July 9, 2014.

Police were initially called to an apartment complex on Cabanne by Thompson to report a domestic disturbance between her and the suspect, Adrian Houston. Police alleged that Houston broke into Thompson apartment and began choking her. Jordan, a groundskeeper at the apartment complex, broke into the apartment and intervened.

Although Houston initially left the property, police never arrived and he returned less than an hour later and shot Thompson and Jordan, officials said.

The dispatcher was suspended with pay while the incident was investigated.

In the motion, the city argued they cannot be held liable for Jordan's death because he did not place the 911 call nor was he mentioned in Thompson's call to the police. The city is asking for the case against Jordan's survivors be dismissed.

Court documents submitted by the city state citizens cannot expect the police to foresee and prevent against future crimes unless they are reported to police.

