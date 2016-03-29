Free Chick-fil-A today at St. Louis area locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Chick-fil-A is giving away a free three-count Chick-N-Mini Tuesday only at Chick-fil-A locations across the metro area.

The free Chick-N-Minis will be available at all stand alone Chick-fil-A locations across the metro area until 10:30 a.m. There is no required purchase and the free giveaway is limited to one per customer.

Chick-fil-A will be opening a new location at 4125 Lemay Ferry Road this Thursday. There are 10 other stand alone Chick-fil-A locations in the Metro St. Louis area.

For information on how to win free Chick-fil-A for a year, click here or visit chickfila.com for menu and location information.

