Police ID body found with multiple gunshot wounds in vacant lot Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A body was found in a vacant lot in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyrin Williams, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon in a lot near the intersection of Terry Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

