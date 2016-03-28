2nd suspect facing charges in connection to south St. Louis murder

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a man was fatally shot in South City last week.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed charges against 37-year-old George Burchfield in connection to a 2015 murder in south St. Louis.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Eichelburger during the early morning hours on August 15.

According to investigators, one of the three victims responded to a knock at the door to find two armed men standing there. One of the men was armed with a handgun and the other a shotgun.

The two men then forced the victim back into the residence and asked another victim, “Where’s it at?” When the juvenile victim said he did not know what the suspects were referring to, one of the suspects pistol-whipped him and fired a shot in his direction.

At that time, the victim who had answered the door, was able to escape the residence and flee on foot. The juvenile victim, heard gunshots and noticed that his father had been shot multiple times. Antwon Binion was pronounced dead at the hospital.

George Burchfield has been charged with murder, assault, robbery, kidnapping, and multiple charges of armed criminal action. All charges are felonies and Burchfield is being held without bond. The other suspect in the case, Jerel Carroll, was arrested and charged in September.

