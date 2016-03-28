Employers looking to fill hundreds of positions at May 24 job fair

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Employers are looking to fill hundreds of positions at a job fair on May 24.

Express Scripts, Schnucks, BJC Healthcare, Drury Hotels and US Bank are among the over 40 companies that will be looking to hire at the job fair.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. employers will be at the Doubletree Hotel located at 1973 Craigshire for the job fair.

The job fair has free admission and free parking.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.