Major Case Squad removed from Wentzville death investigation

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has turned the death investigation case over to the Wentzville Police Department after an investigation revealed the death was not a homicide.

Twenty-six-year-old Ruben Martinez was found dead inside his bedroom in a home in the 500 block of South Walnut Street in Wentzville around 1:30 Sunday morning.

According to authorities, an initial autopsy showed Martinez died of stab wounds and smoke inhalation. After interviews with those close to Martinez, detectives determined he had become very despondent over personal matters.

After consulting with the Medical Examiner's officer, the Major Case Squad could not rule out that the fire was started by Martinez and his injures were self-inflicted.

The Major Case Squad can be re-activated if new details surrounding the case emerge.

