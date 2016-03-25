Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run of Florissant police officer

Darnell Murphy charged in connection to hit-and-run on Florissant officer. (KMOV)

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Florissant police have arrested Darnell Murphy in connection to a hit-and-run on a Florissant officer late last week.

The officer was injured when he was conducting a traffic stop in Florissant on March 25.

The incident occurred in the 250 block of South New Florissant Road when the suspect’s vehicle struck the officer and took off around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

After being struck, the officer drove himself to the hospital, where he underwent an evaluation and was released. He suffered a minor knee injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Darnell turned himself in on Tuesday for an assault on a law enforcement officer charge.

