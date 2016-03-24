Cheap tickets for Cardinals-Cubs games on sale now

(AP) Fans make their way to Busch Stadium for Game 7 of baseball's World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 28, 2011, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals and McDonald’s have announced tickets for only $9 as part of the Ticketfest promotion.

Tickets are on sale now for any Cardinals versus Cubs game in April or May for only $9.

The Cardinals face the Cubs on April 18-20 and May 23-25.

There are about 12,000 tickets available per game at various seating levels while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/mcdonalds.

