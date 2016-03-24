Imagine STL: Thriving tech scene supports company reinventing the breast pump

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - As St. Louis continues to stake its claim as an emerging stronghold in the tech community, one company is using local resources to re-imagine an outdated device.

Babyation was founded by the husband and wife team of Samantha Rudolph and Jared Miller after an emotional outburst by Sam. She was frustrated that women have to take off their shirt and find a bathroom or somewhere private whenever they need to pump, often creating an inconvenience.

When Sam expressed her frustrations, Jared, an engineer, said he could build a better breast pump. With that, Babyation was created to re-imagine the breast pump.

Babyation's team imagines a breast pump that is as sleek as an i-Phone and as quiet as a Prius. The design for the new pump includes a breast shield with a tube that runs down the side of the body to allow a woman to pump anywhere at any time without anyone knowing.

The couple spent a year in research and development and has since added another family member to the team—baby Exton, who is now eight months old.

The growth of the St. Louis start-up scene is what led Babyation to the area. Samantha is originally from St. Louis and is a Parkway Central grad, but lived with Jared in Connecticut until 2015.

Babyation is still an infant company, but has already gained lots of excitement from both mothers and fathers along with a $50,000 grant from Arch Grants.

Arch Grants along with ITEN (IT Entrepreneur Network) are two local organizations based out of T-REX that help to fund and mentor emerging St. Louis start-ups.

Babyation is just one of many companies thriving as a result of St. Louis’s emerging tech scene. Since 2011, St. Louis has seen a creation of about 2,000 new jobs from start-ups. St. Louis has not only created an environment to support the entrepreneur, but also an ideal community for business to succeed.

