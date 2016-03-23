Caseyville PD looking for suspect charged in domestic dispute

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Caseyville Police Department is asking for the public's help as they look for Maurice Rhodes in connection to a domestic violence case.

Officials have identified Rhodes as a suspect in a February 21 domestic disturbance that occurred in the 8800 block of Bermuda Drive. After further investigation, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Rhodes' arrest on Tuesday, March 21, for domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery.

If you have information about Rhodes' whereabouts, please contact the Caseyville Police Department at (618)277-3500 or (618)344-2151 ext. 242.

