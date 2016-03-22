Local school district considering sales tax will hold community forum

Some in O'Fallon, IL and Shiloh, IL want to implement a 1 cent sales tax to help schools. Credit: KMOV

METRO EAST, Ill.(KMOV.com) – O’Fallon/Shiloh school officials are holding a community meeting this evening to get feedback from residents and parents about a potential sales tax.

Illinois legislation allows counties to decide if they want to levy a sales tax to generate additional funds to pay for school upgrades. The Illinois County School Facility Sales Tax, or CSTF, allows schools to use funds from the sales tax to pay for facility improvements that are traditionally paid for using property taxes.

CSTF funds cannot be used to directly support student activities, salaries, or supplies. The funds generated through CSTF must be used to build new buildings, improve older ones, or pay down debt from past facility improvement projects.

Each district and school gets to choose how they want to specifically allocate the funds, but O’Fallon/Shiloh plans to use the sales tax to provide property tax relief to tax payers.

At tonight’s community engagement meeting, school officials are wanting feedback from residents and parents about the proposed sales tax. The meeting will be held at Fulton Junior High and begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved