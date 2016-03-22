Local PDs providing tips for resident's to protect their property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - As temperatures begin to spike, so do reports of residential burglary, so local police departments are releasing tips for homeowners to keep their property safe.

Common tips include locking your doors and windows, making it look like you are home even if you are not, and not advertising you are away, especially on social media.

For St. Louis County residents, the St. Louis County Police Department will do a vacation inspection where they check on your residence once daily while you are away. For more information about that program click here.

The Normandy Police Department has published a handbook of helpful tips for anyone to make their residence more secure.

