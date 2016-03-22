MoDOT's Barrel Bob has been found

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com)- MoDOT tweeted that its safety mascot, Barrel Bob, has been found.

Barrel Bob was reported missing March 19 from his post at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Highway 63 in Jefferson City.

Friday morning, MoDOT said the mascot was found in a ditch in Boone County and is in "ok condition."

In a press release, MoDOT said Bob was shaken up, but, to the surprise of no one, "refused treatment and asked to be taken to MoDOT's Columbia maintenance facility." When he returned to the facility, Bob joked with some of his coworkers and talked about work zone safety.

Just like Nemo before him, we can confirm Barrel Bob has been FOUND! https://t.co/J5FUWBeO4r pic.twitter.com/6OsTORgZfc — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) April 1, 2016

MoDOT spokesbarrel mascot Barrel Bob was found in a ditch and in ok condition. Should be back at his work zone post soon. — MoDOT (@MoDOT) April 1, 2016

