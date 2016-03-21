Fugitive Jason Mills caught in St. Louis City

Schools in the Union R-XI district are on lockout after an escaped convict was spotted in the area Friday.

Search for jail escapee in Franklin Co called off, for now

A fugitive from a southeast Missouri jail was captured in St. Louis City Tuesday.

Jason Mills, 38, and Adam Moore escaped from the Madison County, Missouri jail March 13.

Moore, a convicted murderer, was found in Fredericktown and taken back into custody the same day.

The week following the escape, Mills was spotted in Union, Missouri forcing schools in the area on a lockout.

Mills was arrested at the home of an acquaintance on Page Boulevard without incident, according to police.

After being taken back into custody, police said he is now facing a federal charge of possessing ammunition and will face state charges for allegedly escaping from jail.

Mills was in the jail facing state charges of tampering, resisting arrest, third degree assault, and weapons charges.

Federal officials have a detainer on him so that after his case in Madison County was resolved, he would be turned over to federal officials to serve a 180-month sentence stemming from a December guilty plea to two federal charges of possession of a stolen firearm.

