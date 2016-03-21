Amazon Kindle software needs to be updated, or risk being locked out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - If you or someone you know uses an Amazon Kindle, an important software update must be completed by March 22, 2016, otherwise you will not be able to connect your device until you manually update it.

If you have a Kindle model from before 2013 and do not update it by Tuesday, you will be unable to download books from the cloud or Kindle store or access the internet.

For more information on the software update, how to install the update, and the specific models affected, click here.

