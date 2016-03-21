Ferguson: Twitter as a mode of communication for social issues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - With today being Twitter's 10th birthday, it is probably a safe bet that '#' is now more commonly known as a hashtag, rather than the old-fashioned pound sign.

Through hashtags, users can discuss trending topics, which has led Twitter to become a popular outlet for discussing social causes. Twitter has released a list of the top 10 most influential hashtags related to social issues based on the number of times a hashtag has been used since Twitter's inception. The issues in the top ten range from #IceBucketChallenge to #Sandy.

Claiming the top spot by a wide margin was #Ferguson. Tweeted over 27 million times, #Ferguson was tweeted twice as much as the second most popular social cause, #LoveWins.

For the complete list, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.