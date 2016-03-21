Police use spike strips to thwart fleeing suspect in I-70 pursuit

NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - During an undercover narcotics investigation, police officers attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle when he fled at a high rate of speed.

After using spike strips to disable the vehicle's tires, the suspect's car crashed through the gate of eastbound I-70 and onto Bircher Road. The suspected attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

The suspect was found in a large possession of suspected narcotics.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.