Cards reassign 6 more to minor league camp; roster at 45

JUPITER, FL. (KMOV.com) – The Cards trimmed their spring roster to 45 players Sunday, sending six players to minor league camp.

Infielders Dean Anna and Aledmys Diaz, catcher Carson Kelly, and pitchers Jeremy Hefner, Austin Gomber and Deck McGuire have been reassigned to minor league camp.

Diaz was the only player who had an outside shot at making the majors in a back-up role, but that was a long shot at best. Saturday’s signing of Ruben Tejada eliminated that as a possibility.

Anna has been largely a career Triple A player and Hefner has been recovering from significant arm injuries and needs extensive work if he is to make the major league team.

Kelly is a converted infielder who is developing as a potential replacement for Yadier Molina when the future Hall of Famer retires. Kelly’s defense has been improving but the Cardinals feel he needs continued work on his offense.

Following this morning’s moves, the Cardinals spring roster currently has 21 pitchers (1 non-roster), four catchers (1 non-roster), 12 infielders (four non-roster) and seven outfielders) two non-roster. The 45 players still in major league camp will need to be trimmed to 25 before the team heads north for opening day.