Weather Radio tuning with 4Warn StormTeam

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The deadly tornado that touched down last year in Perryville, MO arrived in the dark of evening and there was a tornado warning. Having a way to get the warning is key to your safety. And tornadoes that strike overnight can be especially dangerous. That’s why it’s so important for you and your family to have a weather alert radio. It can be programmed for your county and only for the type of weather alerts you want to receive. And when it sounds, it is designed to be loud enough to wake you up. This is especially useful with overnight severe weather threats. Just like a smoke detector, no home should be without one.

News 4 is pleased to partner with Schnucks to make weather alert radios available to you. In addition, each week through April 25th, Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton will visit area Schnucks stores for Weather Radio Wednesdays! Steve will visit a new store every Wednesday starting at 3:30 PM. If you have a weather radio, bring it with you to be programmed by one of our experts. You can also purchase one and have it programmed at the store. If you are bringing a radio from home, make sure to replace the batteries; we can’t program it without them. If you are purchasing a new weather radio, make sure to also purchase AA batteries at the store. News 4 wants to help you be prepared for severe weather. See the schedule below for a list of stores and dates.

Weather Radio Wednesdays 3:30PM-6:30PM