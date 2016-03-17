Fight breaks out between voter and election officials in House Springs

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Officials said a voter became agitated when election officials requested he change his behavior while voting in Tuesday's presidential primary.

The incident occurred at a senior center, where a man was casting his vote for the presidential primary. According to officials, the man was loud and cursing when he went to fill out his ballot.

Polling officials asked the man to quiet down and he subsequently ripped his ballot in half. He then tried to put the ripped ballot in the ballot box.

Election officials attempted to stop the man and struggled with him over the ripped ballot. As he attempted to leave the area, officials said the man pushed the election officials.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.