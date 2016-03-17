De Soto PD offers reward for public's help identifying hit-and-run vehicle

Police are searching for a White Ford Escort after striking an Auto Ford Plaza gate & damaging 4 cars (Credit: De Soto PD)

DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The De Soto Police Department is offering a reward to anyone who can help identify a vehicle in a hit-and-run at Auto Ford Plaza.

The hit-and-run incident occurred in the early morning on March 17. Authorities said a white Ford Escort drove off Highway 21 at Highway Y and struck the gate of the dealership, causing damage to four cars on the lot. The four cars are valued close to $100,000.

Brian McClain, Manager of Auto Ford Plaza said these types of crimes need to stop.

"It's an ongoing occurrence. We've got cars stolen and damaged. The community needs to know we need this to stop," said McClain.

The white Ford Escort is believed to have significant damage, including the loss of a bumper.

Friday morning, police said they identified the owner of the vehicle, but are still searching for the suspect.

McClain said the dealership is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information. Contact the De Soto Police Department at (636) 586-8891 if you can provide any information regarding the incident.

