Booby Trap Bras give women safety while exercising alone

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After a scary incident on a running trail, one woman was driven to create something that would allow her to still be on her own, but also feel safe.

Jennifer Cutrona was training for a marathon when she was approached by someone she did not know. Luckily, she escaped the incident unharmed, but the next day she sewed a sheath into her sports bra where she could store a knife. From this, she created Booby Trap Bras. The sports bras are specially designed to store pepper spray or a blade that easily wraps around the wearer's finger to be used at a moments notice.

Cutrona has patented her idea for the bras that start at $49 and do not include the blade or pepper spray.

She says her message is about safety and empowerment. She hopes the bras are a way for people to be prepared just in case rather than live in fear.

For more information visit, boobytrapbras.com

