Swansea police nab suspected serial burglars at apartment complex

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A call to the Swansea Police Department about a burglary led to an ongoing investigation surrounding a recent string of burglaries in the Metro East.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, Swansea police received a call of suspicious people looking into vehicles at the Crystal Lake Apartments in the 3700 block of Round Hill Road.

When officers arrived, they noticed two men looking into the trunk of a vehicle at the apartment complex.

Police arrested Khairi Hayes, 18, of Belleville, and a juvenile without incident. The investigation revealed three cars had been burglarized and the car the suspects arrived in contained several purses, an iPad, and other property that had potentially been stolen.

Swansea police are currently investigating if the two men are tied to other burglaries in the area.

"The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department and Belleville Police Department are investigating numerous other vehicle burglaries to determine if they are related to these two subjects' actions. These two burglars were caught because of a citizen who cared and called the Swansea Police Department and good police work by Officer Schutzbach. This case is a strong reminder of what a positive relationship between citizens, the police, and other departments who protect us," said Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson.

If you have any information regarding recent burglary investigations in the Metro East, contact the St. Clair's County Sheriff, Belleville police, or Swansea police.

