Florissant PD joining statewide effort to enforce youth seat belt laws

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Beginning Tuesday through the end of the month, the Florissant Police Department will be stepping up efforts to crackdown on seat belt law violators.

The increase in enforcement coincides with a statewide effort to crackdown on those not wearing their seat belt, specifically youth.

Only 68 percent of Missouri teens wear their seat belt while driving or riding in a car. Eight out of 10 teens killed in traffic accidents were not wearing their seat belt.

Teens are required to wear their seat belt as part of the Graduated Driver's License Law and can be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt even if they have not committed a separate offense.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved