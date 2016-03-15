Suspect used Molotov cocktail in arson attempt, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department's Bomb and Arson division are investigating a suspicious fire, where police say the suspect(s) attempted to use a Molotov cocktail.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of N. 20th Street, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, when firefighters and officers responded to a call of a suspicious fire. When they arrived, they found a Molotov cocktail was used in an attempt to ignite two propane tanks. The propane tanks were located in between two buildings, one occupied and one vacant.

"I didn't go back to sleep till like five this morning. I had to get up and take my kids to school," Mona Lampley, a resident, said.

She couldn't believe what had happened.

"It was like a boom! I guess the boom they was coming through here and drop the two gas tanks, then the extra boom was the fire," Lampley said.

Another tank behind the buildings was also set on fire and caused minor damage to a vehicle parked nearby.

There were no injuries reported.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call the St. Louis City Police Department.

