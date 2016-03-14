News 4 Investigates: Tax cheats find way around IRS safeguard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An IRS program that is supposed to protect taxpayers isn't working for everyone.

After thousands of people had their identity stolen last year, the IRS started a new program to protect those affected. The IP pin program was designed to provide an extra layer of protection in hopes that those who were affected in the past would not have their identity stolen again. The only problem- the IP pin program is not working for everyone.

Each IP pin number is supposed to be unique. However victims are claiming they are not unique enough as criminals have still been able to access victim’s information and file bogus tax returns in their name.

Ronald Gibson, of Herculaneum, had his identity stolen last year despite owing on his taxes. He was issued an IP pin number, only to discover a bogus refund had been filed in his name again this year by someone attempting to obtain a fraudulent refund.

Gibson is not the only one, News 4 has heard from several viewers claiming the same thing happened to them.

The metro area ranked #1 nationally according to the Federal Trade Commission in stolen identities in 2015.

The metro area ranked #1 nationally according to the Federal Trade Commission in stolen identities in 2015.

