News 4 Investigates Tax Cheats: New twist on IRS phone scam

Tax cheats and ongoing IRS phone scams are a story News 4 Investigates has been following for over a year.

Just this morning, the IRS issued a warning of a new risk in the ongoing IRS threat phone scam. This new twist involves scammers calling and phishing for information.

The scammers say they have received the victim’s tax return are calling to ‘verify’ information on behalf of the IRS and just need a Social Security number and financial or bank information. The timing of the new scam is designed to take advantage of the current tax filling season.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen warned, “Don’t be fooled. The IRS won’t be calling you out of the blue asking you to verify your personal tax information or aggressively threatening you to make a payment.”

Just this year, the IRS has seen a 400 percent increase in phishing schemes. News 4 will continue to track this story and look out for your money. If you want to learn more about how to protect yourself, what to do if you are a victim, and how to report tax fraud, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved