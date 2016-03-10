Crowdfunding website aims to make Thursday #BestSchoolDay for teachers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Comedian Stephen Colbert along with several other celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs are aiming to make today the #BestSchoolDay with the help of DonorsChoose.org.

DonorsChoose.org is a crowdsourced fundraising site where any public school teacher can post a need for their classroom and anyone can make a donation.

Colbert has been a supporter of the organization for years and after paying for all the classroom projects in his native South Carolina, he has challenged others to do the same today as part of the #BestSchoolDay campaign.

There is already over $14 million in donations that has been committed and 69% of teachers at public schools have posted projects. Most major donors have agreed to fund all the classrooms in their home state or city, like Colbert has done in the past.

St. Louis native and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has committed to fund all projects in Missouri.

For more information or to donate, visit DonorsChoose.org.

