Suspect in home repair scam sought by Caseyville police

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The St. Clair County State's Attorney office has issued charges against an Indiana man stemming from a Caseyville home repair scam.

In late December, a detective in the Caseyville Police Department initiated a home repair fraud investigation. According to police, the suspect is 18-year-old James Richardson of Huntington, Indiana. The investigation found that an 87-year-old man paid Richardson over $7,000 to complete various home repairs that never got done.

Richards has been charged with aggravated home repair fraud, a felony. He remains at large.

If you have information about Richardson's whereabouts, contact the Caseyville Police Department at (618)277-3500 or your local law enforcement agency.

