School employee facing charges related to selling drugs near school

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Central School District custodian in St. Francois County has been arrested after police say he tried to sell drugs near a school while on the job.

Officials say Stanley Dunlap, 52, of Park Hills, was spotted by a Park Hills police officer on Tuesday driving a maintenance truck with Central School District license plates. The officer followed the truck in an unmarked vehicle and observed Dunlap exiting the truck and entering a Monte Carlo. The truck and the Monte Carlo were parked behind a business located within 2,000 feet of Central Middle School.

The officer called for assistance while Dunlap remained in the car for about four minutes.

When Dunlap exited the car, the officer confronted him, while the backup officers approached the female driver of the Monte Carlo. When asked what was going on, the female said she was in a relationship with Dunlap. Dunlap told officers he met with the unidentified female to give her chips and money.

The driver of the Monte Carlo consented to a search and said there was nothing illegal in her car. During the search, officers found 12 pills wrapped in cellophane in her purse.

At first, she seemed surprised and suggested that Dunlap may have planted them, police said, but later admitted she was an addict and that Dunlap had given her the pills. She said she has know him for four years and had gotten pills from him six or seven times.

While searching Dunlap's truck, officers found an unlabeled pill bottle with pills similar to those found in the female's car. Dunlap admitted the pills were his, and said he had to keep them with him to prevent his 'doper son' from taking them.

Officers also found nitroglycerin pills in Dunlap's pockets and an empty pill bottle for a prescription filled on February 23 for 120 hydrocodone pills. Dunlap also gave officers two pill bottles, one of nitroglycerin pills and one with a powdery substance and unidentified pills.

Dunlap admitted being in a relationship with the female driver of the Monte Carlo, but denied giving her pills. He also denied the officer's request to search his phone, police said.

According to Dunlap, he had met with a Central School District administrator earlier in the day to discuss the 13 kinds of medications he has to take. The administrator confirmed that there was a discussion, but said Dunlap said he did not take pills while on duty because he knew they would cause issues at work.

Dunlap has been charged with the following felonies: sale of a controlled substance near a school, and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, the female has not been charged.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.