St. Louis PD need public's help identifying suspect, release new video

St. Louis PD is asking for help in identifying this car and its passenger. (Credit: SLPD).

St. Louis PD is asking for help in identifying this man, (Credit: SLPD).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a recent shooting.

On March 3, officers responded to a gas station in the 3500 block of South Grand where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

At the hospital, the victim was found to be in possession of marijuana and has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

A witness reported hearing gunshots then observing the suspect flee on foot. Police believe the suspect was a passenger in a black Chrysler 200 prior to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle in the photos is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

