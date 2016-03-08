Arnold police looking for man who stole money from gas station - KMOV.com

Arnold police looking for man who stole money from gas station

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Arnold police are looking for a man who they say broke into the coin machine and stole a $50 bill and an unknown amount of coins from a gas station.

Officials say the incident occurred at the Phillips 66 at 5 Municipal Drive in Arnold.  

The suspect was wearing a mask, a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, a skirt, red tights and women's shows when he used a rock to shatter the glass on a coin game in the convince store to steal the money. Police believe he grabbed a $50 and some quarters. He then fled towards a nearby wooded area.  

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Arnold Police Department.

