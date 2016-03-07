Ballwin homeowners victims of weekend vandalism

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Homeowners in Ballwin are cleaning up from vandalism that police say occurred Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police said they had several reports of property damage from neighbors living right off Highway 141.

Although residents said they believe incidents like this can occur anywhere, they are stunned about what happened.

The reported property damage included four shattered car windows and a bush that was lit on fire. Police say Ballwin is generally a pretty quiet area and they think it is kids that did this, which will make it hard to keep from happening again.

Neighbors in the area say after this incident, they are going to be a lot more careful because you can never really trust anyone nowadays.

