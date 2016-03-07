Questions remain surrounding fire hydrant problems in Venice

After hearing from the Venice mayor, questions still remain about who is to blame for the faulty fire hydrants,

Venice Mayor, Tyrone Echols, said low pressure hydrants have been a problem for decades.

In fact, officials said a lawsuit was filed years ago after a person died in a house fire because fire crews wasted time searching for a working hydrant. If this story sounds familiar, it is because a fire on March 7 was eerily similar.

The blaze started at an apartment building on Granville around 3:30 p.m. before spreading to a nearby house. Three people live in the first house, but were not home at the time, firefighters said.

The Madison Fire Chief said firefighters were hampered in the fighting the blaze because nearby hydrants were out of date and lacked the necessary pressure to get the water to the flames. As a result, crews had to run truck hoses which were a thousand feet away, instead of using the hydrant in front of the house. Around 20-30 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

Mayor Echols said the firefighters used to check the pressure of the hydrants, but do not anymore. Illinois Water said they check the water pressure of the hydrants at least once a year. An operations manager with the water company said their crews were out on March 9 to check the pressure. The operations manger said the pressure level is fine.

