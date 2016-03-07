Man arrested in connection to attempted carjacking in UCity

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking in University City.

On Saturday, officers responded to a call of an attempted carjacking at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Forest Park Parkway. When they arrived, they noticed three men and a vehicle that matched the victim's descriptions from the incident.

Police said Jacory Mathis, 18, admitted to approaching the victim's car and pointing what appeared to be a gun at them. The victim sped away as Mathis tried to enter the car. During the investigation, officials found Mathis in possession of a BB gun that resembled a .45 caliber semi automatic gun. Officers also found Mathis in possession of a Garmin, a Playstation controller, and money that he admitting to taking from other cars in the area.

When officers attempted to arrest Mathis, he fled, but was later arrested, police said. He has been charged with attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and theft.

