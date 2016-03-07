Union, MO woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend held in Mexico jail

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say a U.S. man is being held in the death of his American girlfriend in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen.

Federal police identify the man as 59-year-old John Loveless, but have not released his hometown. A police statement says he was detained at the Cancun airport before he was to board a flight to Atlanta.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City confirmed the death in Playa del Carmen of an American citizen. It identified her as Tamra Turpin.

Neither Mexican nor U.S. officials would release any other details.

The Post-Dispatch cited her family members as saying Turpin, of Union, was vacationing in Mexico with her boyfriend, who is a lawyer.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.