Six Flags introduces new virtual reality ride, Samsung partnership

Six Flags St. Louis has a new virtual reality ride for the 2016 season. (Credit: Six Flags Entertainment Corp.)

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Six Flags St. Louis is set to introduce a new twist on an old ride for the 2016 season.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. have announced a new partnership with Samsung Electronics America that will make Samsung the "Official Technology Partner," making the new attraction possible.

The partnership includes the debut of Virtual Reality (VR) Roller Coasters using Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus. This will be the first of its kind roller coaster technology in North America. Six Flags St. Louis will be one of nine Six Flags locations that will have the new VR technology available one of its coasters.

At Six Flags St. Louis, riders of the Ninja will be able to put on a VR headset and experience the New Revolution Virtual Reality Coaster experience. Riders will be transported to a futuristic battle ,where they will be co-pilots of their own fight jets, to save planet earth from alien invasion.

There is no additional cost to use the VR headset on the ride.

Opening weekend for Six Flags St. Louis is March 25-27.

For more information on the New Revolution Virtual reality coaster visit https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/attractions/vr/overview.

