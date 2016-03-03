Federal charges filed in 2012 St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two St. Louis men are facing several federal charges related to drug trafficking that went awry and resulted in murder.

According to the indictment, Jessie Hampton, 24, and Malcom Johnson, 25, were both involved in drug trafficking, and in the early morning hours of July 15, 2012 robbed Scipio Vaughn. During robbery, Vaughn was shot and murdered.

Both men have been charged with a single felony count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, two felony counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime resulting in murder, and conspiracy to obstruct commerce by robbery. Hampton was also indicted on one felony count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, the defendants face possible sentences of life imprisonment.

