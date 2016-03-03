Edward Jones cracks top 10 in 'Fortune's Best Places to Work'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Locally based financial services firm Edward Jones ranked 10th on FORTUNE magazine's annual list of '100 Best Companies to Work For 2016.'

Edward Jones is no stranger to the list, having been honored 17 times, including several top 10 and top five finishes. In 2002 and 2003, the company claimed the top spot.

Rankings are complied using the Trust Index Employee Survey randomly sent to employees at each company and a culture audit. The survey generates information about employees' attitudes about management's credibility, overall job satisfaction, and camaraderie. Through the culture audit, FORTUNE receives information regarding pay and benefit programs, hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts.

Other St. Louis-based companies, Build-a-Bear Workshop and World Wide Technologies, also made the list with spots in the Top 50.

To view the whole list click here.

