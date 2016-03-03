Officials aim to raise safety awareness after accidental death of child

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - After an infant died last week in East Alton, Madison County officials are trying to raise awareness to prevent similar accidents for happening in the future.

The Madison County coroner's office said the 4-month-old suffocated to death after a pillow fell on her. Officials believe the infant was sleeping on an adult bed and the pillow had been used as a barrier at the end of the bed.

Steve Nonn, the Madison County coroner, said, "They are all preventable. These are deaths that are either caused because a parent chose to co-sleep with an infant, or they didn't follow basic safety procedures as far as what kinds of items to have in cribs and how cribs are prepared."

Infants should always sleep in a crib with tight fitting sheets and no pillows, blankets, or cuddly toys that could block the baby's airways, officials said.

The East Alton Police Chief said it does not appear anything suspicious or criminal occurred in this case.

