Man shot, killed in Soulard identified; suspect arrested

A man was fatally shot in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street in Soulard early Thursday morning (Credit:KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 24-year-old suspect is charged after a man was shot and killed in a Soulard parking lot overnight.

The 37-year-old victim, identified as Jarrett Greene, was shot in neck in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street, near Molly’s and the 1860 Saloon, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Endicott, 24, of south St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police believe Endicott and the victim got into an argument over whether the victim could ride in a car with friends of Endicott. Surveillance video showed Endicott shooting the victim twice on 9th Street. The victim then fell to the ground, police said, before Endicott fired more shots, killing the man.

