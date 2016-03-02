Local chiropractor sentenced on health care fraud charges

A St. Louis County chiropractor and his accomplice pleaded guilty Thursday to charges involving a healthcare scheme that cost taxpayers more than $2 million.

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Dr. Donald Havey was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay over $2.2 million in restitution after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud in October.

According to federal court filings, Dr. Donald Havey and Susan Reno billed Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance companies for expensive ankle-foot orthotics that were never provided to patients. Their actions resulted in losses of around $2.2 million.

Reno also plead guilty to submitting false reimbursement claims to Medicare and was sentenced to five years probation and order to pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to officials.

